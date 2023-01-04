Signify wants you to pay $130 for an app that syncs Samsung TVs to Philips Hue lights

Signify (formerly known as Philips Lighting) has a new app. It sounds kind of fun. You can use it to sync whatever's playing on certain Samsung TVs to Philips Hue smart lights, whether you're streaming a movie, listening to music or playing games. The idea is to make whatever you're watching feel more immersive by extending the colors to the rest of the room. Neat! Not so neat is how much Signify is charging for the Philips Hue Sync TV app. It costs $130 (or £115 in the UK).

In fairness, that's still around $100 less expensive than the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, a device that connects to your TV and syncs your lights to whatever's playing. The app supports all image formats and you can customize the settings. You'll be able to tweak the lights' brightness and how intense the syncing is. You can choose to auto-start the experience and whether the lights should be in video or game mode. There's the option to pinpoint where lights are in relative to your TV too.

If you're somehow interested in paying $130 for the app instead of snapping up disco lights for, like, $12, you'll need a 2022 or newer QLED TV in the Q60 range or above. You'll find Philips Hue Sync TV on the Samsung TV app store starting on January 5th.

Signify

Elsewhere, Signify announced more Philips Hue devices. It will release PAR38 white and color ambiance bulbs for outdoor use on March 14th. They'll cost $80 for one or $150 for a two-pack. PAR38 white light bulbs were previously available. In the UK, the company will offer a Resonate downward wall light that can brighten up outdoor spaces. It too offers white and color light. Resonate costs £110 and will be available on January 24th.

You'll need to wait until March 14th for the latest Philips Hue Tap dial switch, which has a round mini mount that can be placed on magnetic surfaces, such as a fridge. That will run you $50 or £45. Signify has also revealed when the Go portable table lamp it debuted last year will go on sale in the UK. You can snap it up for £140 ($169) on February 21st.

Signify

Update 4/1 5:23PM ET: Updated US pricing.