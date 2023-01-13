Sick, Netflix’s Noise, and every new movie you can watch at home

This week’s pretty light on the “new movies to watch at home” front, but there are still plenty of options for you to choose from.

There’s Sick, the COVID-themed slasher movie from the minds of Scream and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning. There’s also Netflix’s Mexican drama Noise, the aviator drama Devotion on Paramount Plus, and new documentaries on Netflix and Hulu alike.

Here are the new movies available for you to watch at home this weekend.

Netflix

Noise

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Netflix

Genre: Drama

Run time: 1h 45m

Director: Natalia Beristain

Cast: Julieta Egurrola, Teresa Ruiz, Erick Israel Consuelo

Not to be confused with Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 absurdist comedy-drama novel, this Mexican drama follows the story of Julia (Julieta Egurrola), a mother desperately searching for her missing daughter as the country is wracked by widespread violence against women.

Dog Gone

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Photo: Bob Mahoney/Netflix

Genre: Family drama

Run time: 1h 34m

Director: Stephen Herek

Cast: Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Susan Gallagher

Based on a true story, this movie follows a father and son who search for their lost dog, Gonker. Yes, the real dog’s name was also Gonker, because that’s the kind of thing you can’t make up.

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Where to watch: Available to stream on Netflix

Image: Netflix

Genre: True crime/documentary

Run time: 1h 25m

Director: Colette Camden

This documentary recounts the story of Caleb Lawrence McGillvary, aka “Kai the Hatchet-Wielding Hitchhiker,” an itinerant happy-go-lucky hitchhiker who became a internet sensation following a TV interview that went viral after he saved a woman from a violent attack. That fame was short-lived, however, when McGillvary was arrested mere months later in the wake of a grisly murder. Totally unrelated side note, but: He kind of looks like Zack de la Rocha from Rage Against the Machine, right?

Hulu

The Drop

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Image: Hulu

Genre: Cringe comedy

Run time: 1h 32m

Director: Sarah Adina Smith

Cast: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jillian Bell, Gene Farber

Produced by the Duplass brothers, this “cringe comedy” is about the aftermath of a married couple dropping a baby during a visit to a tropical wedding.

Riotsville, USA

Where to watch: Available to stream on Hulu

Image: Magnolia Pictures

Genre: Documentary

Run time: 1h 31m

Director: Sierra Pettengill

Using archival footage filmed by the U.S. government, this documentary tells the story of fictional towns erected by the U.S. military officials with the intent of training soldiers against rioters and the perceived threat of a possible insurgency during the civil unrest of the 1960s.

Peacock

Sick

Where to watch: Available to stream on Peacock

Image: Miramax/Outerbanks Entertainment

Genre: Horror

Run time: 1h 23m

Director: John Hyams

Cast: Gideon Adlon, Marc Menchaca, Bethlehem Million

This COVID-themed slasher movie has serious creative bona fides, written by Scream scribe Kevin Williamson and directed by John Hyams (Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning). A group of friends decide to “quarantine” (read: party) at an isolated cabin, where a killer stalks them.

Paramount Plus

Devotion

Where to watch: Available to stream on Paramount Plus

Photo: Eli Adé/CTMG

Genre: Biographical war drama

Run time: 2h 19m

Director: J.D. Dillard

Cast: Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell, Christina Jackson

This aviator drama tells the true story of naval pilots Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, and their friendship and feats during the Korean War. Glen Powell, who also starred in Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, returns to the skies for this one, joined by Jonathan Majors. It’s rare to watch two nascent superstars in one project, but here’s your chance!

VOD

The Old Way

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Image: Intercut Capital/Saban Films

Genre: Western/action

Run time: 1h 35m

Director: Brett Donowho

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Nicolas Cage stars in this Western as an old gunslinger who is visited by the son of a man he once murdered. Long removed from his violent past, Cage’s character is now a father with a young daughter. What happens when his old life catches up with his new one? You’ll have to watch The Old Way to find out.

Door Mouse

Where to watch: Available to rent for $19.99 on Amazon, Apple, and Vudu

Image: Goldrush Entertainment/Independent Edge Films

Genre: Drama/thriller

Run time: 1h 37m

Director: Avan Jogia

Cast: Hayley Law, Keith Powers, Donal Logue

Hayley Law (Riverdale) stars in this stylish neo-noir thriller as a burlesque dancer and aspiring comic book artist investigating the disappearance of her friends. What she finds is a seedy underbelly of corruption and vice that threatens to engulf her as well — that is, if she doesn’t fight back.