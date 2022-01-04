Shure’s Aonic 40 headphones offer ANC and custom EQ for $249

Following up on its Aonic 50 headphones that debuted at CES 2020, Shure announced a more affordable noise-cancelling option today. With the Aonic 40, the company offers a similar design to its premium model, maintaining adjustable active noise cancellation (ANC) and on-board controls with slightly more battery life than the 2020 version.

Though the Aonic 40 will debut at $150 less than its elder sibling did two years ago, the new model doesn’t look any less premium. Shure opted for a combination of aluminum and nylon, revising the silver and black or sliver and white/tan color schemes from the Aonic 50. The earcups on the 40 rotate flat and fold inward for easy storage, making them a decent option for travel.

Shure

Shure says you can expect its “iconic sound” alongside a fully customizable EQ via its ShurePlus Play app on Android and iOS. That software will allow you to save any created settings for future access. The app also allows you to choose between three ANC options as well as tweak the Environment Mode (ambient sound). Shure also says the software is equipped with a hi-res music player that works with the Aonic 40.

As is typically the case with headphones these days, Shure is hyping call quality thanks to dual beamforming microphones. On-board controls will allow you to easily answer those, in addition to volume adjustments and accessing both the ANC and ambient sound options. The company says you’ll get up to 25 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation turned on — up from 20 hours on the Aonic 50. Plus, a quick charge option can offer five hours of use in 15 minutes.

The Aonic 40 is available now in black and white color options for $249.

