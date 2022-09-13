ShiftUp’s Project Eve is now Stellar Blade

Developer ShiftUp showcased a better look at its upcoming game Stellar Blade, formerly known as Project Eve, during Sony’s State of Play presentation on Tuesday. We last saw the game at a State of Play in 2021, and now we’ve got a clearer look at the gory monster gameplay and apocalyptic story.

Stellar Blade’s got a lot of fleshy, gory monsters for protagonist Eve to murder in an attempt to save the last remaining city on Earth, Xion.

Here’s how ShiftUp described it on the PlayStation Blog:

Eve and her comrades land on the surface to reclaim the extinct Earth and cross paths with a survivor named Adam. Eve is then led by Adam to the last surviving city, Xion, where she meets the elder of the town Orcal and is told many stories. In order to serve her mission to save Earth, Eve develops close relationships with the key members of Xion and contributes to rebuilding the city. On a mission to save Earth from the NA:tive, Eve is also faced with helping out the citizens of Xion. Whether you will help the survivors or not, depends purely on your decision as the player.

As for the fighting, ShiftUp said Stellar Blade’s combat will be a mix of combos, evasion, and timing — alongside powerful and flashy skills that are “pleasing to the eye.”

Stellar Blade is expected out on PlayStation 5 in 2023.