Shell is buying electric vehicle station operator Volta for $169 million

Volta operates 3,050 EV chargers in the US and Europe and has another 3,400 in the pipeline

Last year, Volta was ranked second after Tesla in customer satisfaction for Level 2 chargers. It largely operates stations in high-traffic retail parking lots, providing free electricity for EV drivers, with revenue generated from ads displays.

The combination of the soon-to-be Shell USA-owned Volta, plus Greenlots (owned by Shell New Energies and renamed to Shell Recharge Solutions), totals to over 57,000 charging stalls under the yellow and red scallop. Shell New Energies is also working on other alternative power projects like offshore wind farms in New Jersey.