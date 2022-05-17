She-Hulk trailer: Release date for new Disney Plus MCU series

The latest trailer for the upcoming Disney+ MCU show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is here, giving us a more in-depth look at Tatiana Maslany as the super strong lawyer. In it, we get a glimpse at her initial transformation, aided by Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, as well as her life outside of She-Hulking it, including some mixed results in the online dating world (make sure to stick around to the end of the trailer). It’s also the first solid look we’ve had at what She-Hulk will look like on-screen.

As expected with any MCU vehicle, there are plenty of quips in the trailer, like “I’m not a superhero. That’s for billionaires and narcissists. And adult orphans, for some reason.”

Also appearing: Tim Roth, reprising his role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, the antagonist of 2008’s The Incredible Hulk (notably not starring Mark Ruffalo).

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere August 17 on Disney Plus. The show is written by television veteran Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty, Silicon Valley) and will be directed by Kat Coiro (Marry Me) and award-winning short film director Anu Valia.