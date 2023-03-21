Shazam! Fury of the Gods HBO Max streaming date

Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the latest installment in the soon-to-be rebooted DC cinematic universe, hasn’t quite soared to the Olympian heights of critical and commercial success some would have hoped for since it opened in theaters last weekend.

The film landed with a resounding thud, earning just $30 million in its opening weekend — the lowest opening of any theatrical-exclusive DC movie to date. Of all the DC movies, only Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad did worse, but it’s worth bearing in mind both of those films had to contend with simultaneous streaming and theatrical debuts during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Surprising cameos and continuity lampshading aside, Zachary Levi’s second turn as the superpowered wunderkind Billy Batson feels like the end of an era, leaving fans and skeptics alike to wonder how, when, and if Shazam and his extended family of living titans will return to the DC cinematic universe in light of DC Studios co-chairman James Gunn’s recently announced 10-year plan for a soft reboot following the release of The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Inquiring minds also want to know when they can expect Shazam! Fury of the Gods to be available to watch from home. To that end, we’ve called upon the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles, and the speed of Mercury in order to divine an answer to the question: When does Shazam! Fury of the Gods come to VOD and streaming on HBO Max?

When does Shazam! Fury of the Gods come to VOD?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be available to purchase on VOD (video on demand) on April 18, 2023. The film is currently available to preorder on Prime Video, Apple, and Vudu for $24.99.

When does Shazam! Fury of the Gods come to HBO Max?

We don’t yet have a confirmed date for when Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be available to stream. However, we can come up with a probable streaming release window for the film based on a sample group of release windows for other recent Warner Bros. movies that have come out in the past year.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis came to streaming on HBO Max on Sept. 2, 2022, 70 days following its theatrical opening on June 24. DC League of Super Pets came to streaming on HBO Max on Sept. 26, 2022, 59 days following its theatrical opening on July 29. Don’t Worry Darling came to streaming on HBO Max on Nov. 7, 2022, 45 days after its theatrical opening on Sept. 23. Black Adam came to streaming on HBO Max on Nov. 16, 2022, 26 days after its theatrical opening on Oct. 21.

From these dates, we estimate that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will arrive on HBO Max somewhere between April 12 (based on Black Adam’s streaming release window) and May 6, 2022 (based on an aggregate of Elvis, DC League of Super Pets, Don’t Worry Darling, and Black Adam’s streaming release windows).

We’ll update this post when we have a confirmed streaming debut date for Shazam! Fury of the Gods.