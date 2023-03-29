Shark’s self-emptying robot vacuum is 50 percent off

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you dread having to vacuum — who doesn’t? — you may want to consider investing in a robot model to do it for you. While many options come with a high price tag, the self-emptying Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot is currently half off, down from $600 to $300. The steep price drop makes a big difference if you’ve been on the fence about investing in a robovac.

Shark Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Vacuum The self-emptying vacuum is currently half off. Features include scheduling cleans, holding 45 days of debris, and mapping rooms.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re considering taking the plunge. The vacuum works with the Shark app or through your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You can schedule cleanings or tell the Shark IQ Robot which areas to clean in the moment. It maps each room while moving through your home to give you the option to select specific spaces to be vacuumed.

The self-cleaning vacuum goes row by row in each room, ensuring it hits every spot. It’s equipped to handle hair (human or pet) without it getting wrapped around the suction, and works on carpets or floors. It also has a self-emptying base that holds 45 days of dirt and whatever else it cleans up.

Once done cleaning, the vacuum brings itself back to its dock and starts recharging. All you need to do is put your feet up when it comes nearby and let it do its work.

If you’re looking for something with a longer capacity, the Shark AV2511AE AI Ultra Robot Vacuum holds up to 60 days worth of debris. It’s currently discounted 17 percent, from $600 to $500. While many previous Shark robot vacuum sales have lasted only a day, it’s not clear how long these discounts will be available.

