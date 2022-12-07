Shark’s self-emptying robot vacuum is $300 off today only

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

You can get Shark’s AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum at a deeply discounted price today at Amazon. As of this writing, you have less than 19 hours to grab the robotic vacuum for $350 only, or for 46 percent less than its retail price of $650. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model on the website. This vacuum uses LiDAR technology to map your house, so you can set up cleaning areas and zones it can’t go to using its accompanying app. Its AI-powered navigation system also enables it to detect and avoid objects while doing row-by-row cleaning to ensure that it covers every area of your home that it can.

Shark

The model comes with a bagless, self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt. And in UltraClean Mode, it can clean carpets better, as well as pick up more pet hair even without a special attachment for hair and fur. Plus, Shark says the machine has true HEPA filtration that can suck in allergens as small as .3 microns and trap them inside the base.

In case you want to start vacuuming beyond the scheduled times you set or want to activate UltraClean mode, you can simply issue voice commands through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant devices. Take note that the vacuum can run for up to two hours on a single charge, after which it has to dock and charge itself before picking up where it left off.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.