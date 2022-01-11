We found three discounted gaming keyboards from Corsair that should please most people, coming in a variety of form factors and with different features. First up is Corsair’s first 60 percent keyboard, the K65. This compact keyboard is normally $109.99 but has recently dropped to $89.99 at Best Buy and Amazon. We last saw the K65 drop to this price during Black Friday. While the diminutive layout of this keyboard certainly isn’t for everyone, it should appeal to those who are striving for a minimalist aesthetic on their desk.

Just like other 60 percent keyboards, the K65 eliminates the function row, directional arrows, and navigation keys that let you easily go up and down the page. This keyboard uses Cherry MX Silver switches and uses a detachable USB-C connector. The PBT keycaps even use a standard layout, allowing you to swap in custom keycap sets if you want.

The most conventional keyboard we’re including today is the Corsair K70 RGB 2 Rapidfire. This model typically retails for $169.99, but Best Buy and Amazon have discounted this full-size keyboard to $109.99. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model, it’s a good value for anyone in the market for a keyboard that doesn’t skimp on any features.

The K70 RGB 2 Rapidfire features dedicated media playback buttons, USB passthrough, and is equipped with Cherry MX Silver switches. While the keycaps are ABS plastic, which aren’t as durable as PBT caps, the K70’s standard layout means you can easily swap them out with some custom PBT keycaps.

The final Corsair model being discounted is something of an oddity. The K60 RGB Low Profile is currently discounted to $79.99 at Amazon, a solid discount on its typical $109.99 price tag. This gaming keyboard maintains a full-size footprint with a number pad and function row, but it employs a shorter version of the Cherry MX Speed switch paired with slimmer keycaps. The end result is a keyboard with low-profile keys, which for some may offer a slightly more comfortable typing experience. While the slimmer chassis still supports USB passthrough, the keycaps are, again, ABS plastic, not PBT, and will likely slowly accumulate visible grease and fingerprints.

One of the most feature-packed mice from Razer, the Basilisk Ultimate is currently available for $113.99 at Amazon and $119.99 at Best Buy. This wireless mouse features eight programmable buttons, a 25K DPI sensor, and is capable of lasting for up to 100 hours on a single charge. The Basilisk Ultimate also comes equipped with a detachable DPI switch that allows you to quickly swap between DPI settings and adjustable tension for its scroll wheel. Some call it a sniper button, as it can let you more easily line up a shot with a lower DPI. The mouse is definitely a bit on the heavy side, weighing in at 103 grams, but if larger mice don’t bother you, the Basilisk Ultimate is an excellent choice.

Westinghouse may not be the first name you associate with gaming monitors, but this 32-inch panel presents an amazing value. Typically $299.99, Newegg has discounted this monitor to just $229.99. Boasting a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, this model shares features with other gaming monitors that are nearly double the price. The Westinghouse Gaming Monitor also features AMD FreeSync to help cut down on screen tearing with AMD graphics cards, and in terms of ports, you’re getting a pair of HDMI connections, a single Display Port input, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The monitor is compatible with VESA mounts, and the included stand is both height and tilt adjustable.

If you’re in the market for a decent webcam, or just a webcam equipped with its own dedicated lighting, the Razer Kiyo is currently discounted to $60.99, its lowest price ever at Amazon. The specs are fairly standard for a standalone sub-$100 webcam, capable of capturing 30fps at 1080p or 60fps at 720p. However, the standout feature of this webcam is the built-in ring light, which can be very helpful in low-light situations or anywhere that suffers from uneven lighting. Just like virtually all of Razer’s peripherals, the Kiyo is compatible with its Synapse software which also allows you to fine-tune things like depth of field and lighting temperature.

More gaming deals you may find tempting

Walmart is discounting several digital Nintendo Switch titles, including Tetris Effect: Connected ($26.79, down from $39.99), Mario Tennis Aces ($41.99, down from $59.99), Shin Megami Tensei V ($41.99, down from $59.99), Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze ($41.99, down from $59.99), and more.

That ISP-provided modem (that you may be paying each month to loan) might be holding back the download and upload speeds that you pay for. Arris’ Surfboard SB6183 DOCSIS 3.0 modem boasts support for Xfinity, Cox, and Spectrum internet (Arris says it’s compatible with most US cable providers), and it might be a great fit for your needs. It offers up to 683Mbps download and 131Mbps upload. Normally $80, it costs $54.99 at Amazon.

We highlighted this great deal last week, but Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch is still $54.99 at Amazon (normally $79.99).