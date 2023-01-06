Seven free alternatives to the LastPass password manager

Back in February 2021, the LastPass password manager announced it was changing its free version so that it would only work on one type of device and that people who wanted to use it on both their computer and mobile devices would have to start paying for a subscription. More recently, LastPass members may have a more important reason to consider a change: two breaches in 2022 have resulted in user data being accessed by hackers.

LastPass has stated that its info is still secure. However, if you’re currently using LastPass and are feeling a bit, well, nervous — or if you’re not happy with whatever your current app is — there are other password managers out there to try. So we’ve updated our 2021 listing of free password managers for you to consider.

Just a note: at least one of the more popular password managers, 1Password, isn’t included here because it doesn’t have a free version. Meanwhile, most browsers, such as Microsoft Edge and Firefox, have their own password managers, and many security apps such as Norton offer their own as well. If you use Apple devices, there’s a password management system built into iOS and macOS, while Google’s password manager works through its desktop Chrome browser and on Android devices. Finally, Windows has a basic built-in app called Credential Manager.

But if you’d rather use an independent third-party password manager, here are a few that are currently available.

Bitwarden is one of the most complete free password managers out there. Image: Bitwarden

Bitwarden is a well-known open-source password manager that offers a solid selection of features, including saving unlimited items, syncing across devices, vaults for other data, and password generation. For day-to-day password usage, Bitwarden could be a good alternative.

You can find information on its security strategies here.

Other pricing: For $10 a year, a Premium account gives you access to 1GB of encrypted file storage, additional two-step logins (the free version lets you use email or an authentication app), and lets you share your vault with one other user, among other extras. For $40 a year, the Family account lets you share Premium features with six users.

Zoho Vault is part of Zoho’s collection of productivity apps. Image: Zoho

Zoho Vault, which is one of Zoho’s expansive collection of productivity apps, has a free version that includes unlimited storage of passwords and notes, access from computers and mobile devices, two-factor authentication, and password generation, among a fairly impressive number of other features.

You can find information on its security strategies here.

Other pricing: Zoho’s Standard plan costs $10.80 a year and adds options such as password sharing with team members, expiration alerts, and cloud backup. The Professional plan, at $54 a year, includes the ability to create user groups, share folders, access breached password reports, and more.

Dashlane’s free version lets you store and autofill passwords on a single device.

Dashlane is a well-known password manager with a limited free version that lets you store and autofill passwords on a single device and includes 1GB of storage for encrypted notes and notification of data breaches. You can also generate passwords, share passwords, and use two-factor authentication.

You can find information on its security strategies here.

Other pricing: The Advanced plan costs $3.49 a month or $33 a year and lets you use an unlimited number of devices. For $6.49 a month or $59.88 a year, the Premium plan adds a VPN, while the Friends & Family plan offers password management for up to 10 people for $8.99 a month or $89.88 a year.

KeePass may look old-fashioned, but it doesn’t charge for any of its features. Image: KeePass

KeePass is another free open-source password manager, but judging from its website, it may be a little difficult for less technically adept users to adopt. Nothing is kept in the cloud, so while that can be more secure (you can store your passwords in a master key-locked encrypted database), it is also less convenient. However, if you don’t mind manually transferring your password database from one device to another, this could be worth a try. (Note: shortly after this article was first published, we received several emails from KeePass users who said that they successfully keep their passwords synced using cloud storage services such as Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, and Dropbox.)

You can find information on its security strategies here.

LogMeOnce’s free Premium plan lets you use it on unlimited devices. Image: LogMeOnce

LogMeOnce’s free Premium version provides unlimited passwords and use on unlimited devices, along with autofill, sync, password generation, 1MB of encrypted file storage, and two-factor authentication using email or Google Authenticator. LogMeOnce uses ads to fund its free version, so that could be a setback depending on your tolerance for advertising.

You can find information on its security strategies here.

Other pricing: The Professional version offers 1GB of encrypted file storage, emergency access, additional authentication methods, and more. There are two other plans: the Ultimate plan, for $3.25 a month, adds features including 10GB of storage, unlimited note storage and password sharing, and the ability to use YubiKey security keys. And for $4.99 a month, the Family plan lets six family members use LogMeOnce.

The NordPass free version lets you use it on one device at a time. Image: Nordpass

NordPass has a free version that includes unlimited passwords, syncing across devices, and the use of authentication apps. While there is no limit on the number of devices you can use, only one can be active at a time — so, for example, if you use it on your phone, you will be logged out of your computer’s version.

You can find information on its security strategies here.

Other pricing: The Premium version of NordPass ($4.99 a month or $23.88 for the first year) lets you have up to six active accounts running at a time and includes secure item sharing and a data breach scanner, among other features. The Family plan ($6.99 a month or $44.28 for the first year) gives you six Premium user accounts.

RoboForm may be less known, but it’s been around for longer than most. Image: RoboForm

RoboForm has been around for a while, although it’s never been as well known as competitors such as LastPass or 1Password. Its free version offers unlimited passwords, form filling, and emergency access, among other features. However, it does not sync across devices, which can be an inconvenience.

You can find information on its security strategies here.

Other pricing: RoboForm Everywhere usually costs $23.88 for a one-year subscription, and it lets you sync across devices, perform cloud backup, and use two-factor authentication, among other features. The Family plan provides up to five accounts for $47.75 a year.