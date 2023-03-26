Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless headphones are cheaper than ever

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

One of The Hamden Journal’s is on sale at Amazon. After a nearly $85 discount, you can get the for $265. If you’re not fussy about color, the white model is an additional $6 off. Either way, that’s a new all-time low for Sennheiser’s flagship Bluetooth headphones.

Sennheiser Consumer Audio

The Hamden Journal Senior Editor Billy Steele awarded the Momentum 4 a score of . He came away with their audio quality, noting they were among the best-sounding Bluetooth headphones he tested in 2022. Also impressive was their ANC performance and battery life. With noise cancellation turned on, Steele found he could get up to 60 hours of playtime on a single charge. That’s double what most noise-canceling headphones offer. If you don’t mind the Momentum 4’s somewhat forgettable design, they’re a great pair of headphones. I’ll also note here Amazon has a handful of other Sennheiser products on sale, including the company’s excellent HD 599 SE headphones.

