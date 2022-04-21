Sennheiser says its new Sport earbuds can reduce noise from your own body

Sennheiser has revealed a set of true wireless earbuds geared toward fitness enthusiasts. It says the Sport True Wireless buds include an Aware EQ passthrough setting that can reduce distracting noises from your own body, such as your heartbeat or footsteps, while helping you stay aware of your surroundings. That could be a handy option for runners.

There’s an intriguing system called Adaptable Acoustic that allows you to choose between open and closed ear adapters and tweak equalizer settings to find your ideal sound for workouts. The Focus EQ setting, combined with the closed ear adapter, is designed to block out external audio.

You’ll be able to adjust how much external sound you hear and create custom EQ presets in the Sennheiser Smart Control app. There are three sizes of ear adapters and four fins to help you find the ideal fit.

Sennheiser says the earbuds have a 7mm dynamic driver that offers “full bass and superior clarity without distortion.” They have touch controls and voice assistant support. The buds are compatible with Bluetooth 5.2 and audio codecs such as SBC, AAC and aptX, which will help users connect them to a wide range of devices.

The earbuds have an IP54 rating, meaning they’re resistant to dust, splashes and sweat. Sennheiser says the battery will run for up to nine hours. The charging case will add up to 18 hours of listening time.

Pre-orders for Sennheiser’s Sport True Wireless earbuds open today. The buds cost $130 and will ship on May 3rd.