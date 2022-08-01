Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphone leak reveals drastic design change

The comfy, classy, premium build of Sennheiser’s third-gen Momentum Wireless headphones earned them a spot on our list of the very best noise-canceling cans — but a Canadian retailer leak has just revealed their next iteration will be quite different when they launch later this month.

As you can see in the images above and below, the new Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless ditch the adjustable, foldable silver metal band and their whole “classic headphone look” for a swiveling earcup and rounded band design that makes them look a LOT more like competitors from Sony, Bose, Apple, and more. Seriously, just take a look at our list of the best headphones: pretty similar, no?

Here’s what the previous gen looked like, for comparison:

But before you get bummed, you should know that design isn’t the only thing Sennheiser is changing this gen. In June, the company promised they will now offer nearly four times the battery life at 60 hours on a charge (up from 16) when they arrive this August. And at what appears to be a suggested retail price of 449.95 Canadian dollars (roughly $350 USD), they might also be less expensive. The third-gen model originally retailed for $530 CAD / $400 USD, for comparison.

That said, if you’re interested in the classic look, the third-gen Momentum Wireless are still available for now, and you can currently find them on sale for $250 at Amazon, Best Buy, and more. They may or may not see even deeper discounts once the new fourth-gen model hit shelves.