Sennheiser adds AirPlay 2 and other new features to its $2,500 Ambeo soundbar

Sennheiser is introducing a new operating system that runs on the company’s premium Ambeo soundbar. Known as Ambeo OS, the big firmware update also adds support for new ways of playing audio on the Ambeo. Sennheiser says it now offers AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect in addition to the Chromecast feature that the Ambeo originally shipped with.

The company says Ambeo OS also provides a more responsive user experience, as it now uses Wi-Fi to connect with Sennheiser’s Smart Control mobile app instead of Bluetooth. The Smart Control app itself has been given a makeover on both Android and iOS, with new Sound Check and Sound Zones features.

The Smart Control app for Android and iOS is gaining new features.
Image: Sennheiser

Sound Check “guides users through three easy steps to find the perfect EQ preset according to their tastes,” according to Sennheiser, while the Sound Zones option lets you pick different EQ, noise cancellation, and transparency settings for various locations like home or the office. Neither of these capabilities is new or unique to Sennheiser, but it’s good to see the company continuing to add more functionality to its soundbars and wireless headphones / earbuds.

At $2,500, the Ambeo remains one of the most expensive Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy. But Sennheiser maintains that its 13 speakers deliver a three-dimensional listening experience that surpasses competitors — without any need for a standalone subwoofer.

Both the Ambeo OS and Smart Control app updates should be available starting today.

