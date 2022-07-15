Sega reveals new Mega Drive Mini 2 games for Japan

Days after Sega announced that its Mega Drive Mini 2 retro console is headed to North America, where it will be known as the Sega Genesis Mini 2, the company confirmed a batch of new games that will be packed into the Japanese version of the device. That includes new Sega CD titles like Capcom’s Final Fight CD and Game Arts’ Lunar: The Silver Star and Lunar: Eternal Blue. It also includes a few curiosities, like the Japan-only arcade game Sanrin San-chan (aka Mr. Tricycle, aka Spatter) that will make its console debut.

Sega also confirmed a handful of fighting games for the 16-bit console: Capcom’s Super Street Fighter 2, SNK’s Fatal Fury 2, and Sega’s own sumo game Aa Harimanada, based on the manga of the same name, and a title that seems highly unlikely to come to the Genesis Mini 2. Sorry, sumo fans.

Treasure’s Alien Soldier was likewise confirmed for the Mega Drive Mini 2 — it was already announced for the Genesis Mini 2 — as was Taoplan’s Tatsujin, the vertically scrolling shoot-’em-up known as Truxton in the West.

Mega Drive Mini 2 owners will also get access to the Japan-only Wonder Mega Collection — a variety pack of four games and four karaoke songs for Sega CD, which is also unlikely to head West. The Mega Drive Mini 2 also gets Gambler Jiko Chuushinha: Katayama Masayuki’s Mahjong Dojo — a Game Arts game that also seems unlikely to carry over to the Genesis Mini 2, due to the fact that few people outside of Japan read manga based on mahjong, or play retro games based on that manga.

The new additions could be read as positive news for the Sega Genesis Mini 2’s lineup, given the new inclusions of Capcom, SNK, and Game Arts games. The Genesis Mini 2’s current game library comprises mostly Sega-published games, with the exception of Namco’s Splatterhouse 2 and Rolling Thunder 2, and Taito’s Night Striker, Rainbow Islands Extra, and The Ninja Warriors.

Sega will release the Mega Drive Mini 2 and Genesis Mini 2 on the same day: Oct. 27. The Genesis Mini 2 is available for purchase exclusively from Amazon, where it is priced at $103.80. Shipping from Japan costs $21.99, putting the total cost at an import of the mini console at $125.79, not including tax.