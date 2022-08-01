Sega Genesis Mini 2 stock will be extremely limited in the US

Sega fans who plan to buy the will need to import the retro console from Japan. What’s more, the company estimates it will have approximately one-tenth of the stock that it had during the to sell to US and European consumers. Sega blamed the situation on the .

A Sega spokesperson told the company had initially planned to release the Genesis Mini 2 only in Japan, but that by “using Amazon’s ‘Japan Store’ system, we found that at least a small number of units could be sold via Amazon.com, so a portion was allocated to make the North American version.” With $22 shipping from the country, US consumers can expect to pay about $125 to import the retro console once it’s available on .

That’s a hefty price hike considering the original Genesis Mini launched at a more affordable $80. The new console will feature over 50 titles, including Sonic CD, Virtua Racing, OutRun, Shining Force CD and Fantasy Zone. Judging by the packaging, it will also come with a six-button controller. One of the few complaints we had with the original was that it came with a cramped three-button gamepad.