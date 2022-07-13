Sega Genesis Mini 2 North America release date, game list announced

Sega’s second miniaturized throwback console — the Sega Genesis Mini 2 — will launch in North America on Oct. 27, the company announced on Wednesday.

The latest mini-console will feature more than 50 games — including Sega CD titles — and “even more power!” Sega said. One wonders if this includes the original console’s fabled “blast processing.”

The Sega CD titles include Sonic CD and Shining Force CD. Sega revealed 21 other games from the Genesis/Sega CD era with Wednesday’s announcement, including Splatterhouse 2, Shining in the Darkness, Super Hang On, and After Burner 2.

Image: Sega

Here’s the full list of games revealed so far:

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Bonanza Brothers

Fantasy Zone (new Genesis port, previously released on Master System)

Lightening Force

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)

Night Striker (Sega CD)

Ninja Warriors (Sega CD)

OutRun

OutRunners

Rainbow Islands Extra

Rolling Thunder 2

Shining Force CD (Sega CD)

Shining in the Darkness

Silpheed (Sega CD)

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic CD (Sega CD)

Splatterhouse 2

Star Mobile (new Genesis port, previously released on PC Engine)

Super Hang On

The Ooze

Vectorman 2

Virtua Racing

Amazon lists the Sega Genesis Mini 2 as being sold from Amazon Japan, with a price of $103.80 and shipping from Japan at $21.99. That puts the total cost at an import of the mini console at $125.79.

Sega first announced the Sega Genesis Mini 2 during a livestream at the beginning of June, at the time scheduling it for a Japan launch also on Oct. 27. It is being sold exclusively through Amazon by Sega of Japan.

The newest console follows 2019’s Sega Genesis Mini, which launched with 42 games. That console answered 2017’s disappointing Sega Genesis Flashback HD, a mini-console made by AtGames that fell well short of fans’ expectations following Nintendo’s very successful NES Classic Edition and Super NES Classic Edition.