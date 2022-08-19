Sega Genesis Mini 2 full list of games: Phantasy Star 2, Sonic CD, and more

Phantasy Star 2, Streets of Rage 3, The Revenge of Shinobi, Ecco the Dolphin, and even the infamous Night Trap all made the roster of 60 games launching on board the Sega Genesis Mini 2, when the throwback console launches on Oct. 27.

[Ed. note: The author’s decision not to spotlight the inclusion of Sewer Shark is egregious and yet understandable. Shoot the tubes, dogmeat!]

Sega announced the full roster Friday morning, noting that 12 of the games are Sega CD titles, meaning the CD era of console video gaming will make its debut on a mini collectible console this fall.

Here’s the full list of games included on the Sega Genesis Mini 2:

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Crusader of Centy

Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe 2

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star 2

Populous

Rainbow Islands Extra

Ranger-X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining Force 2

Shining in the Darkness

Sonic 3D Blast

Splatterhouse 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter 2: The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Ecco the Dolphin (Sega CD version)

Ecco: The Tides of Time (Sega CD version)

Final Fight CD

Mansion of Hidden Souls

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

The Ninja Warriors

Image: Sega

The Mini 2 includes seven “bonus games,” two of which are previously unreleased titles, and the others are new ports of games from another platform. The previously unreleased games are Devi & Pii and Star Mobile. The five new ports are Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier 2 (+ Space Harrier), Spatter, Super Locomotive, and Vs. Puyo Puyo Sun.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is being sold exclusively through Amazon Japan. A Sega representative at the beginning of August told The Hamden Journal that the Genesis Mini 2’s availability in the West will be one-tenth of the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2’s run in Japan, owing to the global semiconductor shortage.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is $105.23, with shipping from Japan at $21.99, putting the total cost to import the unit at $127.22.

Sega first announced the Sega Genesis Mini 2 — as the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 — during a livestream at the beginning of June. The sequel console follows 2019’s Sega Genesis Mini, which launched with 42 games. That console answered 2017’s disappointing Sega Genesis Flashback HD, a mini-console made by AtGames that fell well short of fans’ expectations following Nintendo’s very successful NES Classic Edition and Super NES Classic Edition.