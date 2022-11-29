Seems like great customer service comes at an environmental cost

It’s a good day when you get a free replacement for something broken. For me, it was a new controller. My old controller had its right joystick snap off in my bag. Despite the protruding nub snapping off, the analog mechanism still worked — so I reached out to the manufacturer for a replacement stick, and instead, they sent me a very nice and very new replacement. The thing is, like Carrie from Sex and the City, I didn’t want a replacement Blueberry iBook, Aiden! I just want my PowerBook fixed.

Don’t get me wrong. Of course, I am just as grateful for the replacement as I was for the Thanksgiving turkey I’m still digesting. But my request to customer service wasn’t for a replacement — it was for a part. I inquired again about the part, but they said to just dispose of the broken controller. Not a fan of wasting a good controller, I headed over to eBay and found a broken one I could source parts from. Once I got that in, all it took was 11 screws and I was able to harvest my joystick.

I opened up the donor controller I bought from eBay for $15 and harvested the joystick part I needed. Image: Umar Shakir / The The Hamden Journal

Sure, it took a bit of time and patience on my part to figure out which donor to get, wait on slower eBay seller shipping, and then actually fix it. So I can see how a quick and easy replacement controller would be better for most. I can also sit here and say this repair job is super easy, but for many, dismantling anything can be a scary task. But I’m still trying to cut down on waste here, not make more.

Imagine if your car had to be replaced when a hose got a leak. That’s basically what an increasing number of electronics makers expect of you every time a keyboard stem snaps or a joystick breaks, and the right-to-repair lobby has only begun to stem the tide. Replacement parts for this controller, like so many electronics out there, aren’t always easy to find.

I get the other side, too: great customer service is key to retaining customers. For a company trying to build a reputation that it stands by its products, swift replacements will always garner positive feedback. Megacorps like Amazon offer quick refunds for stuff — sometimes not even asking to send the old item back. And Apple offers quick swaps for AppleCare customers, recently allowing “unlimited” accidental damage replacements. Plenty of people are reaping the benefits of it by not having to deal with a repair process.