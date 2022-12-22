See inside your Steam Deck with JSAUX’s $30 transparent backplate

JSAUX might sound like just another alphabet soup electronics brand, but it’s quickly developed a reputation as the foremost accessory vendor for the Steam Deck — and today, it’s announced what (I’m fairly sure!) is the very first transparent shell for the system.

The $30 JSAUX PC0106 Transparent Back Plate for Steam Deck isn’t a full shell, as it just covers (slash exposes) the rear half of the PC gaming portable. But that’s not all you get for your 30 bucks. It also comes with three sets of back buttons, at least one of which is taller than the originals for a longer throw. (It’s not clear whether they’ll help with the stiff press, but the image below gives me hope.)

Everything you get: screws, back buttons, openers, and the rear casing. Image: JSAUX

It also has a built-in square of aluminum that it claims can act as an extended heatsink for the Steam Deck, though I wouldn’t put too much stock in that unless you plan to tinker. If you’ve ever opened up a Steam Deck, you’ll know that the thing immediately beneath that square is an electromagnetic interference shield, not direct access to Valve’s original heatsink. At least you’re not really missing out on a clear view of the Steam Deck’s innards because of JSAUX’s choice to leave that portion opaque instead of transparent.