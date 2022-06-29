See How They Run trailer stars Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan in a comedic murder mystery

While Glass Onion, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 Knives Out, is due to premiere on Netflix later this year, there’s another Agatha Christie-esque murder mystery to look forward to in the form of See How They Run.

Set in 1950s West End London, the film stars Sam Rockwell (Moon) and Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) as Stoppard and Stalker. He’s a world-weary Inspector and she’s an overzealous rookie Constable who are called to investigate the murder of a prominent actor (Adrien Brody), with the prime suspects being his fellow cast members. As the investigation progresses, the pair are pitted in a race against time to nab the true culprit before everyone on their list of suspects turns up dead.

The trailer looks fun, featuring a wry and irreverent sense of humor defined by Ronan’s overeager obliviousness and Rockwell’s stern exasperation. The supporting cast is impressive too, featuring performances by David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Reece Shearsmith, and Charlie Cooper.

See How They Run will hit movie theaters this September.