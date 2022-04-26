See Batman’s dinosaur origin story in a preview of DC’s Jurassic League

We are oversaturated with depictions of the infamous murder of Batman’s parents. What was once one of the most iconic sequences in comic book history is now so completely played out that when Matt Reeves’ The Batman declined to rehash it for Warner Bros. new Batman franchise, it was honestly a relief. But I am begging you to look at one more retelling of Batman’s origin story, from the first chapter of Jurassic League, the six-issue miniseries where the Justice League are all dinosaurs that walk like people.

Writer Daniel Warren Johnson and artist Juan Gedeon were influenced by many classical works in the making of Jurassic League, like Street Sharks and Primal Rage, and their pages reveal more — a Batsaur with the bulky shapes of The Dark Knight Returns and the Joker-connected origin story of Batman (1989). From that bubbling cauldron of ingredients they have depicted Batman’s origin in a truly original way, one that fostered within me the immediate and strong need to shove the book in front of the face of every person I know, yelling “LOOK AT THIS!”

And with this exclusive two-page preview courtesy of DC Comics, I can do just that.

Jurassic League #1 will hit shelves on May 10.