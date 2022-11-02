Secretlab Skins let you customize your gaming chair

Secretlabs, a company that’s become synonymous with gaming chairs, is finally giving us a better way to keep your seat clean. Secretlab Skins are available to purchase now directly through Secretlabs and allow you to finally wash off the sweat stains in your gaming chair, you filthy try-hard.

Essentially slipcovers for Secretlabs’ Titan Evo 2022 gaming chair, Secretlab Skins give you a quick and easy option not just for keeping your chair clean but also swapping out its aesthetic. Made from the same SoftWeave fabric used on its gaming chairs, the Skins are all machine washable and are available in seven colorways at launch, in addition to several branded designs as well. Each Secretlab Skin is priced at $169, and more designs will be available post-launch.

With the Titan Evo 2022, Secretlabs introduced some interesting new ways to easily customize the look and feel of your gaming chair with its swappable magnetic armrests, headrests, and lumbar pillows that allow you to give your gaming chair a fresh new look.

In addition to their customizability, one of the coolest things about Secretlabs chairs is the number of branding tie-ins they’ve managed to acquire, giving them the rights to produce chairs mirroring the aesthetics of DC superheroes, Game of Thrones, The Witcher series, and even DOTA and League of Legends characters.

Secretlabs has plans for a handful of DC-themed Skins at launch.

There are plans to add even more wild designs to the Secretlabs Skins lineup. Image: Secretlabs

The Secretlab Skins can be attached to any of Secretlab’s Titan Evo 2022 gaming chairs and are available in small, regular, and XL sizes. The Skins are shipped in two separate, sealed bags and are frankly easier to change than your typical fitted sheet. The back portion falls over the backrest, zipping closed, while the seat portion slips over the bottom portion of your chair and is secured with a pair of elastic buckles. The entire process takes around five minutes and is remarkably simple.