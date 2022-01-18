Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series does Frozen

Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is about to be the most meta one yet — and that’s saying a lot for the show about the theater group at the “real life” location of the high school that High School Musical was filmed at putting on a production of High School Musical.

The third season of the Disney Plus original will see the East High Wildcats at Camp Shallow Lake, a family owned sleepaway camp, as they put on a production of Frozen. And that’s not the weirdest part, considering they put on Beauty and the Beast last season. No, the weird part is the fact that in addition to songs from Frozen and High School Musical, they will also be incorporating songs from Camp Rock — another successful DCOM series, staring Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas, incidentally set at a prestigious music sleepaway camp program.

Returning to the cast are Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and Olivia Rose Keegan — as well as Olivia Rodrigo, whose season two story arc left her summer plans ambiguous. New cast members include Adrian Lyles as a mysterious new kid at the camp and Saylor Belle (I Didn’t Do It) as Maddox, a rule following techie, as well as some notable Disney Channel alumni: Meg Donnelly (Disney Channel’s Zombies movies) as a confident camp counselor; Jason Earles (Hannah Montana) as the camp director; and — most importantly!!!!!!!!!!! — High School Musical’s very own Corbin Bleu… as himself!

Production begins on Tuesday. There is no set release date. The first two seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are available on Disney Plus.