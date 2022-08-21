Search ads could arrive in Apple Maps as early as next year

Apple could integrate ads into Maps as early as next year, according to . Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the company’s engineering team has already begun preparing the software to support search ads. Consumers will reportedly see Apple begin integrating that work starting sometime in 2023.

Gurman that the company had recently tested an internal version of Maps that included search ads. Apple already serves such advertisements through the App Store. Developers can pay the company to prioritize their software in search results, ensuring it shows up at the top of the page when users input specific terms. Gurman said search ads within Maps would work in much the same way. For example, a Mexican restaurant could pay Apple for their business to show up higher in local listings when people search for terms like “tacos” and “ceviche.”

At the time, Gurman suggested the test was part of a plan by Apple to significantly expand its advertising revenue. He attributed the push to Todd Teresi, the vice president in charge of the company’s ads business. The division generates about $4 billion in annual revenue, a number Teresi hopes to increase to at least $10 billion per year over time.