Sea of Thieves Forsaken Hunter Adventure sees Merrick go missing

A new Sea of Thieves Adventure is on the way, and it looks like one of our oldest pirate allies is in peril. One of the game’s most recent Adventures asked players to choose the fate of Golden Sands Outpost. Good pirates could rally to save the outpost, while bad pirates could sink their enemies and ensure the hub stayed haunted. In the end, the good pirates prevailed and saved Golden Sands. But now Merrick, the NPC pirate who led that effort, is missing!

Adventures are time-limited events in Sea of Thieves that give players exciting, cinematic tasks. Sometimes, that can mean storming a fort to save a bunch of our pirate friends. Other times, you might have to summon the Shrouded Ghost. These Adventures all build off one another, and they’re limited-time events. The next Adventure, the Forsaken Hunter, will run from June 30 to July 14,

Something has befallen Merrick… Following his triumph at Golden Sands, the veteran sailor has mysteriously disappeared. Answer the call to hunt the Hunter in our next time-limited Adventure, ‘The Forsaken Hunter’ – live from June 30th to July 14th! pic.twitter.com/BDrJA46i19 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) June 27, 2022

More big changes are on the way for Sea of Thieves with the arrival of the upcoming season seven. The long-delayed Captaincy update is on the way, which will allow players to name and customize their ship. A ton of neat ship cosmetics, from unicorn figureheads to scary skull sails, have been added to the game over the past few years, so it’ll be nice for pirates to be able to flex their particular ship fashion.