SDCC 2022: Watch first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Perhaps the greatest thing about Dungeons & Dragons is that it can be anything at all depending on who comes to the table, including a film starring Chris Pine. Want to know what that might look like? You’re in luck.

Stuck in development for much of the last decade, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a forthcoming film based on the tabletop role-playing game and cultural phenomenon — and until this week, that’s kind of all anyone knew. However, at San Diego Comic-Con, Paramount is giving audiences their first look at the long in-the-works film.

Rather than a darkly serious fantasy adaptation, this instead reads like a buddy heist movie. Directed by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (the duo behind the excellent comedy Game Night), Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, and Michelle Rodriguez — who fans can briefly see in character on the Comic-Con show floor in a fun tavern installation.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to premiere in theaters March 2023.

