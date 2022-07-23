SDCC 2022 trailers: Black Adam embraces the Rock’s dark side

DC’s upcoming antihero movie, Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, debuted a brand new trailer at San Diego Comic-Con. The 11th movie in the DC Extended Universe (and technically a Shazam! spinoff) was originally slated for a July release, but was moved to October among a flurry of schedule shifts from Warner Bros. in May.

In the trailer, we see plenty more of the Justice Society, and lots of Black Adam wrecking fools, including a stand-off with Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman. The movie will feature the theatrical introduction of the Justice Society of America, including Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Hawkman, Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan). Will Zachary Levi’s Shazam show up to face off against his comic book nemesis? Only time will tell, but he’s got a new trailer out, too.

Our roundup of all the DC announcements is right here, including Johnson talking about how he hopes Black Adam will help give the DC Extended Universe a “new start.”

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (known for his collaborations with Liam Neeson as well as The Shallows and Jungle Cruise), Black Adam is written by Adam Sztykiel (who previously worked with Johnson on Rampage), and The Mauritanian screenwriting pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Just in time for the movie, Black Adam has undergone a big shake-up in the comics, so it’s a good time for you to dig in there if you’ve been curious.

Black Adam is scheduled for an Oct. 21 theatrical release.

