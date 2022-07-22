SDCC 2022: MultiVersus adding LeBron, Rick, and Morty to roster

The roster for Warner Bros. Games’ Super Smash Bros.-like MultiVersus is growing. At San Diego Comic-Con, developer Player First Games revealed the next batch of fighters coming to the fighter: NBA all-star LeBron James from Space Jam: A New Legacy and Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from Rick and Morty.

LeBron will be added to the MultiVersus open beta next week, developers said, with Rick and Morty coming later. The stars of Adult Swim’s cartoon series will be separate characters.

MultiVersus brings together Batman, Superman, Arya Stark, Tom and Jerry, and Scooby-Doo’s Ultra Instinct Shaggy for chaos. At first glance, it looks a lot like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl with its franchise-spanning cast and platform fighting. MultiVersus, though, is free to play and focuses on team-based 2v2 fighting.

Other Warner Bros.-owned characters confirmed to appear so far include Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn from the DC universe, Bugs Bunny, Taz, The Iron Giant, Finn and Jake the Dog from Adventure Time, and Steven Universe and Garnet. A bunch of these characters will be voiced by their familiar voice actors, too, like Tara Strong as Harley Quinn and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. LeBron James appears to be providing his own voice to the game.

MultiVersus is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X with cross-play support and “dedicated server-based rollback netcode and content-filled seasons,” according to the developer. The game is currently in beta, with an open beta launching on July 26.

