SDCC 2022: Dungeons & Dragons’ Sophia Lillis is also a Critical Role fan

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is a D&D movie made for a post-Critical Role world, and the cast knows it.

At the Honor Among Thieves San Diego Comic-Con Hall H panel, star Sophia Lillis (Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This), who plays a character named Doric, credits actual-play podcasts and shows like Critical Role and The Adventure Zone with getting her into the hobby.

This will likely please sharp-eyed fans that noticed her shapeshifting druid-like character is quite similar to Critical Role’s Kayleth, who was prominently featured in the animated adaptation Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina.

Based on the trailer, Honor Among Thieves looks like a perfect tonal match for the rambunctious and character-oriented tabletop sessions actual play shows have popularized, and the right kind of D&D film for this moment.

When asked about cameos from the cast of popular D&D live-play shows like Critical Role, Dimension 20, or The Adventure Zone, the panel said that there will be “at least one” cameo from a “well-known” D&D personality but wouldn’t say more.

