Screening and panel discussion of Springboard at Computer History Museum

A decade before Steve Jobs introduced the iPhone, a tiny team of renegades attempted to build the modern smartphone. Nearly forgotten by history, a little startup called Handspring tried to make the future before it was ready. In Springboard: the secret history of the first real smartphone, Dieter Bohn talks to the visionaries at Handspring and dives into their early successes and eventual failures.

Join us at the Computer History Museum (CHM) in Mountain View, California, on Friday, May 6th, at 7PM PT for a screening of Springboard and a panel discussion featuring Dieter Bohn, former Handspring CEO Donna Dubinsky, and former Handspring president and COO Ed Colligan.

ATTENDING IN PERSON

Registration for the free event is open now. Everyone who enters CHM must be vaccinated, including all staff, volunteers, and visitors. Please review CHM’s health and safety guidelines prior to visiting the Museum.

ACCESS TO THE VIRTUAL PROGRAM

The program will also be livestreamed using Zoom. Make sure to sign up for virtual access using the registration form. Guests registered for the virtual program will receive a link to join 24 hours prior to the event date.

WATCH THE TRAILER

Springboard is also streaming online. You can watch it on The The Hamden Journal’s YouTube channel or our new app on Android TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, or Apple TV.

To watch on your TV, visit your preferred streaming device’s app store and search for “The The Hamden Journal,” or follow these instructions for each of the streaming devices.