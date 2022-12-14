Scream 6: Ghostface hunts Jenna Ortega in New York City in a new twist

Ghostface is back for another slasher in the first trailer for Scream 6. The trailer to the sequel to 2022’s Scream dropped Wednesday, after several months of social media teasing, and gave fans their first look at the latest entry in the (mostly) excellent horror series. Scream 6 is set for release in March 10, 2023.

This time around the cast, including the killer(s), head to New York City, giving the franchise a new setting and a new look. The trailer finds Ghostface terrorizing folks on a subway car filled with other Halloween-ready masked riders. While plenty of horror-movie monsters and slashers have taken their murderous talents to Manhattan (remember when Jason went?), it will be interesting to see how the Big Apple translates to a Scream movie, and what it means for the franchise’s meta element.

Scream 6 will bring back cast members from the previous entry in the series, including Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Devyn Nekoda, as well as Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox returning from previous movies in the series. This is the second entry in the franchise that won’t involve horror-legend Wes Craven, who died in 2015. Taking over for Craven on the previous entry was the horror team behind Ready or Not, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, part of Radio Silence with this movie’s executive producer, Chad Villella.