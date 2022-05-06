Sci-fi virtual world EVE Online is getting Microsoft Excel support

EVE Online, the long-running sci-fi MMO best-known for its sprawling, expensive space battles will soon get… integration with Microsoft Excel. EVE developer CCP Games announced the collaboration with Microsoft today at its annual fanfest event, saying that the Javascript tool would allow players to “seamlessly” transfer data from the game to a spreadsheet in order to “help players access and calculate everything from profit margins to battle strategy.” CCP says more detail on the collaboration will be available later in the year.

Of course, Excel isn’t the only thing the studio announced, though it may be the most surprising. (Though the game did already have a UI-only mode that made it look a lot like a spreadsheet.) Elsewhere, CCP is introducing a number of narrative-focused features, including new story arcs, which it says are part of “a multi-year journey.” Here’s the official description:

Arcs will enable Capsuleers to build stronger ties with their home empires through dynamic storylines and events, giving players more power to shape New Eden’s living universe. Players can expect improvements to factional warfare, infrastructure, and more as arc updates are released, adding further value to player roles and interactions in New Eden. CCP will release more information about EVE’s first narrative-driven arc in the coming months.

EVE creative director Bergur Finnbogason added that “the upcoming stories and events aren’t restricted to veterans, though — with more activities coming soon to the new player experience, all Capsuleers can enjoy EVE’s arcs, regardless of their skill level.” As part of the focus on worldbuilding, the developer released this new trailer as well:

The game will also get a new feature called the AIR Career Program, which is essentially a tool for helping new players figure out what class to play as when they’re first getting started. EVE will also be getting a localized Spanish-language client in late 2022.