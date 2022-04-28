Schitt’s Creek is moving from Netflix to Hulu come October

Schitt’s Creek, the extremely GIF-ed comedy series, will be moving homes from Netflix to Hulu on October 3rd. Hulu announced its acquisition of the show’s US streaming rights on Thursday, saying that it will become the only place you can stream all six seasons of the show later this year.

The show currently lives on Netflix, so it’s hard to see this as anything other than Disney (which owns Hulu) swiping away a show that’s been incredibly popular on a rival streaming service. Netflix has had a lot of bad news recently, and while losing Schitt’s Creek isn’t on the same level as the company’s subscriber numbers dropping for the first time in a decade, it’s not a great sign, either. The streaming service has struggled to hang onto other iconic shows, like The Office, Friends, and even the Netflix Original Marvel shows.

Not pictured: how competition works for streaming services.

While Hulu will have all the Schitt’s Creek episodes, there is one piece of content that it won’t have: Hulu spokesperson Angela Yang confirmed to The The Hamden Journal that the behind-the-scenes documentary, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell, wasn’t included in its deal. Netflix didn’t immediately respond to our request for comment on whether it’d be keeping the hour-long retrospective.

If you’re a Netflix customer that doesn’t also subscribe to Hulu, you’ve got a few months left to watch (or re-watch) the show. And if you’re exclusively on Hulu, you’ll be able to watch Schitt’s Creek come October.