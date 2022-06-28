‘Sayonara Wild Hearts’ studio Simogo’s next game is an atmospheric murder mystery

developer has revealed its next game and the eclectic studio is again moving in a different direction. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes is a non-linear adventure title that will land on Nintendo Switch and Steam in 2023.

Simogo and publisher announced the game during today’s . The first trailer depicts a dark, atmospheric world in which you’ll need to solve puzzles to get to the bottom of a murder mystery. While the clip is light on story, there are a few peeks at the titular laser eyes.

The trailer description notes that you’ll play as a woman who’s looking for answers in a central European manor (or possibly a hotel or museum). Players will need to pay attention to what’s going on, and think about numbers, patterns and puzzles that they find. Annapurna these could be part of a “macabre game” or just a “simple treasure hunt.”

Simogo shook up the gameplay of Sayonara Wild Hearts from level to level and it looks like it’s adopting a similar approach here. The trailer suggests there will be a first-person shooter element, for instance. The visuals will vary too, from lo-fi PS1-era environments and character models to wireframe figures. It looks delightfully strange.

Sayonara Wild Hearts is nearly perfect and of all time. So, I’m really looking forward to checking out Lorelei and the Laser Eyes next year. Here’s hoping for more details during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase, which takes place .