Save up to $460 on Solo Stove fire pit bundles, plus the rest of the week’s best tech deals

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

On this final week of March, some decent deals presented themselves and today we’re rounding up the best of what’s still on offer. Amazon is celebrating World Backup Day today (Friday only) with discounts on portable and installed SSDs. Even if you had no idea such a holiday existed, you can still save up to 67 percent on storage options. Solo Stove is running a sale on three of its more popular fire pits and Amazon is offering free capacity upgrades on the new Galaxy S23 phones. We’ve got a discount code from Wellbots for 20 percent off Eero WiFi 6 routers and our favorite Android tablet is down to its lowest price ever. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Solo Stove Ranger Essential Bundle 2.0

Solo Stove

Warmer weather is on the way. If an outdoor fire pit would be a welcome addition to your summer plans, you might want to check out Solo Stove’s sale (running through April 2nd) with savings of up to 45 percent. Sure, fire pits aren’t exactly “tech” but we love them and had to share the deal. Made from stainless steel, the fire pits generate less smoke through an innovative double wall design, and now come with an ash pan that solves what was once a cleanup headache.

The Ranger Essential Bundle 2.0 includes the 15-inch fire pit, plus a stand, lid, carry case and the removable ash plate. This is a portable option you can pack up and take camping.

The Yukon, at 27 inches in diameter, is the most sizable pit Solo Stove makes and is better suited to staying put in your back yard. That bundle is seeing the biggest discount with $460 off the $1,010 list price and comes with the lid, pan and stand, but not the carrying case. The mid-sized, 19-inch Bonfire Bundle is down to $300 instead of $570 and also comes with everything in the other packages, including the carrying case. Amazon is running a few Solo Stove deals too, with discounts on the Bonfire bundle and the tabletop Mesa.

WD_Black 2TB SSD

WD_BLACK

March 31st is World Backup Day, and through the end of the day, Amazon is running a big sale on storage so you can protect your data and save a little money while you’re at it. One standout deal is on the WD_Black 2TB NVMe SSD which is 43 percent off, bringing it down to $170. Sandisk’s 2TB Extreme Pro SSD is 24 percent off, down to $175 and the brand’s 1TB Extreme microSDXC card is 67 percent off, down to $100. If you need more storage for your consoles, tablets or other devices, this is a good time to stock up.

Sennheiser Momentum 4

Sennheiser Consumer Audio

Right now Amazon is selling Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 headphones for $265, which is an $85 discount and the lowest price we’ve seen yet. One of the few things we didn’t like about the these was the change from the metal sidearms of the previous model to a much more ho-hum design that looks like any other plastic-laden headset out there. But if you can get beyond that, you’ll be rewarded with headphones that deliver remarkably clear sound. Our audio expert, Billy Steele, said in his review that they were the best-sounding Bluetooth headphones he tried in 2022. They also offer about double the battery life of most noise-cancelling headphones and made our list of the best headphones on the market.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung

The latest Samsung phones only came out in February, but right now you can save up to $200 on the larger capacity configurations at Amazon. The discounts basically amount to free storage upgrades, making the S23 Ultra in the 512GB capacity the same price as the 256GB size. Usually $1380, a 13 percent discount brings the more capacious model to $1,200. If you prefer the S23+, you can grab the 512GB model for the same $1,000 price as the 256GB option. And the standard S23 with 256GB of storage is down to $800, or the same as the 128GB models.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is our current favorite Android phone thanks to the excellent cameras, fast performance and extended battery life. As for the S23+, we think it’s a great phone, but not a required upgrade for those with an S21 or S22.

If you are looking to upgrade, and have a phone to trade in, you might be able to save more going through Samsung’s site. They’ve been offering enhanced trade-in credits towards their new phones since they were released.

Ring Video Doorbell 4

Ring Ring Video Doorbell 4 Keep tabs on who or what’s at your front door with Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell 4, on sale for $60 off.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is one of the more deluxe entryway cameras Amazon makes. And right now, it’s down to $160, which is the lowest price since its launch in 2021. It takes 1080p HD footage of whomever approaches your door and includes pre-roll recordings that catch the seconds before something triggered the camera. You can hear, see and talk to visitors and even program Quick Replies to automatically deliver a message. The unit works by hooking into your existing doorbell wires, or it can run on the rechargeable battery.

If you’re looking for an even cheaper way to keep tabs on your porch, the Ring Video Doorbell Wired is just $39 right now after a steep 40 percent discount. It’s important to note that Ring cams have had their share of privacy issues, which is an important consideration for anyone looking to get one of these devices.

Brio 4K Webcam

Logitech Logitech Brio 4K Webcam Our favorite premium webcam is capable of 4K recording and a ton of customizable settings. Right now its down to just $130 instead of its usual $200.

In The Hamden Journal’s guide to webcams, our commerce editor, Valentina Palladino, said Logitech’s Brio 4K is the unit to grab if you’re willing to spare no expense. But right now, Amazon is discounting the $200 camera to less than $130, making it a much more reasonable buy. The stand-out feature is the ability to shoot footage in 4K at 30 frames per second. The low-light capabilities are excellent as well. You can adjust the settings to get everything looking just how you want, with options in the app for brightness, contrast, color intensity, white balance, HDR, and image ratio. The microphones are loud and clear, and the design is a little more attractive than other cams thanks to the sleek and rounded build. We noted the color saturation was intense and the autofocus was finicky, but those were the only drawbacks, other than the (usual) list price.

Eero Pro 6

Eero Eero Pro 6 mesh WiFi router The Eero Pro 6 adds WiFi 6 support and coverage for up to 2,000 square feet. Use the code ENGADGET20 at checkout.

If you’ve been thinking about improving your home’s WiFi coverage, you may want to check out the discount Wellbots is running on the Eero Pro 6 mesh Wifi router. Enter the code ENGADGET20 at checkout to get 20 percent off a single unit or a three-pack. Depending on the size of your home, the single pack may do just fine as it offers 2,000 square feet of coverage. The device offers support for WiFi 6, speeds of up to a gigabit and connectivity for up to 75 WiFi-enabled smart home devices. In addition to limiting dead spots and buffering, the router allows late-model Amazon Echo devices to act as WiFi extenders. Setup is easy with the Eero app and, even if you don’t go for multiple units now, the system is easily expandable as your needs grow or change.

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 Provided you own an iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy for fitness tracking and triaging notifications.

A quick reminder that the Apple Watch Series 8 is still on sale at Amazon for $329. It’s been that price for a week or two now, but that does happen to be an all time low on the wearable. It’s our pick for the best smartwatch overall and it earned a score of 85 in our review. Provided you like the Midnight colorway and the smaller 41mm case size, this might be a good time to upgrade to the latest entry in Apple’s smartwatch series.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.