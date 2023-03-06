Save up to 30 percent on your favorite TTRPGs at DriveThruRPG

Show some love to your favorite gamemaster this month by checking out DriveThruRPG’s GM’s Day sale, which runs from now until March 15 at 9 am EST. The sale includes a wealth of core rulebooks, expansions, maps, and one-shot adventures for some great TTRPG franchises, including Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, Warhammer 40,000, Chaosium’s Call of Cthulu, Cyberpunk Red, and more. There are also plenty of excellent deals on some lesser-known gems, including some of our favorite TTRPGs from 2022, like Kids on Brooms, Wanderhome, Battlelords of the 23rd Century, and several others.

Sales like this are a great opportunity to revisit rulesets that may have piqued your curiosity or spice up your existing campaigns with some engaging supplementary content.

Below we’ve posted links to some of the franchises you can find on sale and a handful of our personal favorites.