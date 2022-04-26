Save up to $200 on the Samsung S22 lineup at Best Buy and Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, you’re in luck. Both Best Buy and Amazon have discounted the entire Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup, with some models getting up to $200 knocked off their original price. This offer applies to all unlocked models of Samsung’s latest smartphone, regardless of the configuration. This either matches or beats the best prices we’ve seen for the S22 line, and we consider this an excellent deal on what we consider the default Android phones to buy. Read our reviews of the S22 and S22 Plus.

Kicking things off with the standard model of the S22, the 128GB model is currently available at Amazon and Best Buy for $699.99, as opposed to its usual retail price of $799.99. The base model of this 6.1-inch phone features a 1080 x 2340 display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Equipped with an eight-core CPU, the S22 offers excellent performance despite its lackluster battery life. The S22 also features a 50MP wide-angle camera in addition to a 10MP front-facing lens.

Next up is the slightly larger S22 Plus, which, in its 128GB configuration, typically costs $999.99 but is down to $799.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. While the processor and cameras are unchanged, the Plus builds on the standard S22 with a larger, 6.6-inch 1080 x 2340 display and a larger battery. These are both welcome additions to an already excellent phone, even if the battery still had trouble making it through the day on a single charge.

Finally, the largest member of the S22 family, the 128GB S22 Ultra, is discounted to $999.99 from its usual price of $1,199.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. This beast of a phone sports a 6.8-inch 1440 x 3088 display, an even bigger battery, and a built-in stylus, in addition to a handful of other improvements. While the 128GB model features the same 8GB of RAM as the other models of the S22, the 256GB and 512GB versions are equipped with 12GB to help speed up performance. The Ultra also has a more robust camera array, with a 108MP wide-angle camera paired with a 40MP front-facing camera. Not one to break with tradition, however, the S22 Ultra shares the same battery woes as the two smaller models. Read our review.

The latest model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently on sale at Amazon for $2,249.99, down from its usual price of $2,499.99. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this particular configuration, which is packaged with Apple’s M1 Pro CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. In addition to its impressive processor, the 16-inch machine features excellent battery life, providing this laptop with some serious staying power.

The 16-inch screen features both True Tone color correction, which automatically tunes the temperature of your display based on your surroundings, and ProMotion, which offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. These enhancements come together to provide excellent visual fidelity to the vivid 3456 x 2234 Retina display. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro also touts improved port selection over the last-gen model, offering three USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 compatibility in addition to an SD card reader, HDMI output, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Read our review.

Now for a portable that’s a little more niche, the Asus ZenBook Duo is also on sale on Amazon for its lowest price to date. The model equipped with an Intel i7-1195G7 CPU is down to just $1,149.99, while the i5-1155G7 configuration is available for $949.99 — a solid $150 discount regardless of which model you run with.

Both configurations use the same form factor, along with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Both models also share the same 14-inch 1080p touchscreen display, but what really sets this laptop apart is the inclusion of a secondary screen that props up just below the primary display. This useful, 12.6-inch IPS panel essentially serves as a second monitor and is useful for keeping your main screen clutter-free. Sadly, this secondary display also forces the keyboard and trackpad to be a little more crowded, forcing a less-than-ideal typing experience. While the ZenBook Duo, unfortunately, lacks Thunderbolt 3 support, its compatibility with a wide range of stylus pens makes the Windows machine a worthwhile consideration for creatives. Read our review.

This wired headset from EPOS is available right now for its lowest price ever. The EPOS H3 is currently on sale at Amazon and GameStop for $78 instead of its usual $99.99. This lightweight, closed-back headset is incredibly comfortable and offers excellent sound quality at an affordable price point. The closed-back design isn’t quite noise-canceling but offers a decent level of noise isolation and excellent sound quality.

For in-game chat, the flexible boom mic can be flipped up for a quick mute, and the left earcup houses built-in volume controls. However, the H3 doesn’t have any way to change the mic monitoring levels without using additional software. The wired connection allows the EPOS H3 compatibility with consoles and PC, but unfortunately, the headset doesn’t come packaged with a USB-C adapter, which omits mobile devices. Read our review.

One of our top picks for the best noise-canceling headphones is currently on sale. The Bose 700 headphones typically cost $379 but are discounted to $329 at both Amazon and Best Buy. The Bose 700 features some excellent sound quality and noise cancellation but also offers remarkable clarity when it comes to voice calls. Pair this with its multipoint Bluetooth connectivity, and the Bose 700 becomes one of the best choices for anyone that spends a solid chunk of their day on zoom.

The build quality on these headphones is solid, and even if they aren’t quite as light as other models from the Bose lineup, they still remain comfortable for extended periods. The battery life may not be quite what you’d expect from competing models, but the 20-hour battery life is still nothing to scoff at. Read our review.

Our favorite noise-canceling earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM4, have returned to their regularly discounted price of $248 at both Amazon and Best Buy. These earbuds offer best-in-class noise cancellation, incredible sound quality, and some of the best battery life we’ve ever encountered among wireless earbuds. Read our review .

. This adaptable wireless keyboard from Asus features a detachable number pad with dedicated media controls. The Asus ROG Claymore II is currently available at Amazon with either blue or red switches for $219.99 instead of its usual $269.99.

The Sennheiser HD 560S is an excellent pair of wired, over-ear headphones that are perfect for audiophiles. Amazon has discounted this $199.95 pair of headphones to just $145.27. These open-back headphones use a 6.3mm connection by default but come packaged with an adapter for the more common 3.5mm audio jack.

Finally, a bouquet of flowers that travels well. Just in time for Mother’s Day, you can currently grab this adorable Lego Bouquet at Amazon for $40.49 instead of $49.99, matching the lowest price we’ve seen for this thoughtful gift.