Save $69 on this Xbox Series S bundle that includes an extra controller

We’ve been seeing a lot of good deals on Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox Series S console recently, but today’s BuyDig deal stands out because it comes bundled with an extra Xbox wireless controller from Microsoft in addition to the one that’s already included. You can currently nab this bundle for $294.99 instead of $363.99 when you apply promo code DIGAPRIL5 at checkout. In comparison, you can buy the console by itself with one controller included for $289.99 from Amazon, which, while a new all-time low at Amazon, isn’t even the best price we’ve seen.

While the Xbox Series X is becoming more readily available these days, the Xbox Series S is an affordable alternative that retails for less than half the price. It also plays the same games as the Series X, is backward compatible with original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games, and targets a 1440p resolution and up to 120fps in supported games (with 4K upscaling). If you don’t mind that it lacks a disc drive and only offers 512GB of internal storage, it makes for a smaller, Game Pass-ready console you can easily fit at your desk or elsewhere in your home. Read our full review.

Microsoft Xbox Series S and an extra controller The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still tackle the same digital games — albeit at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. This bundle includes an extra Xbox wireless controller, which you can use in addition to the controller Microsoft already supplies when you buy the standalone console. You can buy the bundle for $294.99 from BuyDig when you use the code DIGAPRIL5 at checkout.

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 5 makes for a great Mother’s Day gift that’s also affordable, especially now that the smart display is retailing for nearly half its usual price. Right now, Amazon is selling the smart display for $44.99 ($40 off), which is its best price to date. Other retailers, including Best Buy, Kohl’s, and Target are selling it for $49.99.

Mom can use the small 5.5-inch smart display for a variety of purposes, whether as a smart alarm clock for her nightstand or an entertainment device to play music and stream shows. She can also use the Alexa-enabled smart display to control other smart home devices, get weather reports, and so much more. We also like that it produces robust sound for its size and that its upgraded 2MP camera comes with a physical shutter to block the camera’s view. Just note, however, that you can’t use this smart display to make Zoom calls. Still, if you’re looking for a relatively affordable smart device, this is a good deal and gift to consider. Read our review.

(Of course, there are plenty of other great gifts that are about the same price if you’d prefer something else, which you can read more about in our Mother’s Day gift guide.)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (second-gen) Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it.

If you’re in the market for a more affordable OLED TV, you can buy a 55-inch 2021 version of Vizio’s OLED TV for $893.67 now from Amazon. That’s a $306.32 discount and a new record low. The TV boasts a speedy 120Hz refresh rate and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports along with support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. It also features Vizio’s SmartCast system and has Google Cast built-in, allowing you to cast content from your phone and access Netflix, Disney Plus, and all your favorite streaming services. Note, however, that, unlike LG’s more expensive OLED TVs, some users have complained Vizio’s TVs have issues with its HDMI 2.1 ports and software. So, read up on the TV before you make the investment.

| Image: Vizio 2021 Vizio 4K OLED Smart TV (55-inch) The 2021 version of Vizio’s 4K OLED TV sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports as well as support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. It also features Vizio’s SmartCast system and built-in Chromecast.

In the market for an affordable Chromebook? Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet is our top pick for those on a budget, and right now, it’s on sale for $249 at Best Buy instead of $299 when you buy the model equipped with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Despite its affordable price, the 2-in-1 device looks and feels nice, and we like that it offers excellent battery life. In fact, it lasted for nearly eleven and a half hours while we made Zoom calls and worked in a variety of tabs and apps — including Gmail, Slack, and Facebook. We also liked that you can easily take the lightweight Chromebook, which comes with a detachable keyboard and kickstand cover, out and about with you as well.

Of course, given its relatively low price tag, there are some downsides. It lacks a 3.5mm audio jack and only offers one USB-C port. Also, its MediaTek Helio P60T processor is not particularly well-suited for tasks more advanced than just simple browsing and everyday work. Still, it offers good value for its price, especially with today’s $50 discount. Read our review.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet The Chromebook Duet boasts long battery life and has a 16:10 aspect ratio display to fit more content on the screen at once. The Duet can be used as a tablet or a laptop. On the downside, it has just one USB-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

A few more good deals to note

Apple’s white AirTag Loop is selling for $20.99 ($8 off), which is the best discount we’ve seen Amazon offer on the Apple accessory. The Loop allows you to clip your AirTags to backpacks, keys, and other accessories while securely holding your AirTag in place.

Now until 2:59AM ET on Monday, May 2nd, you can buy one of Totallee’s iPhone cases, wireless chargers, or other mobile phone accessories and get a second of equal or lesser value for free. You must use promo code BOGO22 to get the deal, however.

to get the deal, however. If you’re shopping for an affordable robot vacuum that’s under $200, Yeedi’s K650 is a good option that’s currently on sale at Amazon for $119.99 ($40 off) when you clip the on-page coupon. While it lacks lidar and virtual boundaries, it’s still a decent bot that’s capable of handling the basics.

Samsung S22 Ultra owners can buy the white version of the official Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Cover for $35.17 from Amazon, which is a new all-time low. The new S-View Flip Cover features a wraparound folio design and a small, transparent cutout on the front so you can more easily check notifications, the time, and more without opening up the case.