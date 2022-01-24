Mondays are for football hangovers, extra strong coffee, and deals. If the weekend brought you grief due to some big playoff upsets, we’re here to ease the pain with great savings on gadgets. What better way to dull the sting of an abysmal 13-10 loss to the sixth seed when you’re supposed to be the favorite to win it all? Put down the cheese and dry those tears with some excellent deals.

First up, the latest Blink Outdoor cam with a floodlight attachment is currently just $89.98 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is $50 less than its regular price of $139.98. It comes equipped with a 700-lumen LED floodlight and the Sync Module 2 for connectivity. If you want to make battery anxiety a thing of the past, the Blink Outdoor camera with a solar charger mount is just $79.98 (also $50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. It’s the same camera in a configuration that pretty much ensures you may never swap batteries (though you have to buy your Sync Module separately for about $35).

If you’ve considered outdoor smart home cameras, you probably encountered the conundrum of going wireless and dealing with limited battery life or going wired and dealing with installation. These cameras from Blink offer a convenient compromise, with battery life that lasts up to two years on just two 1.5-volt AA lithium batteries. They may not offer some of the extra features like person detection or package detection, but they nail the essentials with motion detection and 1080p video.

The most basic Apple AirPods are still a fine choice in 2022, especially when they drop down to a price as affordable as one Benjamin. Amazon has the second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case for $99.99 — saving you about $29 off the usual going rate. The only time that price gets any better is around Black Friday or maybe Prime Day. These AirPods from 2019 have been leap-frogged in performance by the excellent AirPods Pro (which are currently discounted to $179.99) and usurped by the newer third-gen model, but they’re still readily available and a worthwhile pickup if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and value the convenience of their excellent connectivity and audible Siri notifications. Read our review.

Speaking of Apple’s products that perform well for their price and size, the popular HomePod Mini is just $79.99 ($20 off) at Costco in either white or space gray. This deal is exclusive for Costco members with a limit of three per member and costs another $2.99 for shipping. The HomePod Mini is the diminutive smart speaker from Apple that supports Siri voice commands, easy HomeKit integration for smart home connectivity, and solid audio quality from a small speaker — complete with multi-speaker pairing. It’s the only smart speaker currently on offer from Apple since its larger sibling was discontinued in 2021. Read our review.

Apple HomePod Mini Apple’s Homepod Mini offers good sound for its size and works well with other Apple devices.

If you’re getting started a little early on securing a new TV before the Super Bowl, the deals are slowly beginning to trickle in. The 48-inch LG C1 OLED, one of our favorite picks around for watching movies or sports and playing games, is currently $1,096.99 at BuyDig and comes with an extended four-year accidental damage warranty and $50 Visa gift card. If you buy it from BuyDig’s eBay store, that $50 gift card is replaced by a $100 eBay credit to be used later. That eBay deal is one of the best possible prices around for the 48-inch model, and there is a similar deal on the 55-inch version for $1,296.99 if you prefer a bigger size of LG’s excellent OLED.

LG C1 OLED (48-inch) LG’s C1 OLED starts with a 48-inch model, going up to 83 inches. All sizes of this OLED feature a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and a fast processor.

We’ve seen a plethora of deals on the Google Nest Hub Max come and go, but today’s hits a new all-time low that even bests Black Friday by an additional $10. Best Buy and BuyDig have the 10-inch camera-equipped smart display for about $170, a savings of $60. That is an exceptional value for the larger Nest Hub with bigger sound output that also works great for video calls. One of the killer features of Google’s displays is the integration with Google Photos, allowing the screensaver to be automatically populated by a shared album — and that experience is maximized with the big display of the Max. Read our review.

Google Nest Hub Max The Nest Hub Max has a 10-inch screen and integrated camera for making video calls. It is Google’s largest and most complete Google Assistant smart display.

More deals that are better than a QB sneak with 14 seconds left: