Satechi’s new charger delivers 200 watts of power to six ports

At CES 2023, Satechi announced what it calls its most powerful charger yet: a new GaN charging hub capable of delivering 200 watts of power. Basically, it can charge a lot of stuff at once and do it at high speeds, too.

The GaN charger comes with six USB-C PD ports, so you can charge up to six devices at the same time. Weighing a little over a pound and measuring about 4.1 x 4.1 x 1.4 inches, it’s also small enough that you could fit into your backpack and pull it out while on the go.

Unlike its predecessor — a 165-watt charger launched last year at CES — this new model also comes with two USB-C PD 3.1-compatible ports, which are capable of delivering more power than their predecessor. That’s in addition to four USB-C PD 3.0 ports, as well as support for QC 4.0, PPS, and a number of other protocols.

Satechi’s 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger. Image: Satechi

The 200 watts are distributed based on the ports you use. For example, the hub is capable of providing 140W of power for a single device like the 16-inch MacBook Pro when it’s connected to a PD1 or PD2 port.

If you’re using all six ports, though, the hub can charge at a 65W / 45W / 20W / 20W / 20W / 20W split. That means you could quickly juice up devices like the M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro as well as tablets such as the 12.9-inch iPad Pro or a Chromebook like Asus’ Chromebook Detachable CM3. You’d also be to charge, say, four iOS or Android smartphones all at the same time, even while out and about working.

Satechi’s 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger will be available in the second quarter of 2023 for $149.99. However, you can preorder it from Satechi.net and get 20 percent off when you use the code CES20.