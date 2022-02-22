Samsung’s Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED gaming monitor is $500 off right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are a number of ways you can make your PC gaming experience more immersive, and investing in a high-quality monitor is one of them. Samsung came out with the Odyssey Neo G9 mini-LED curved monitor last year for those who didn’t want to spare any expense when building their rig. The 49-inch behemoth cost $2,500 at launch, but now it’s $500 off again and back down to $2,000. That’s a return to its Black Friday price, not to mention the lowest it’s ever been.

Given this is a mini-LED panel, you’re getting super high contrast ratios and extra bright HDR performance. Samsung says the monitor has a black level of 0.0004, and it can reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The screen has a 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, plus a 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms pixel response time and support for NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. As far as connectivity goes, you’re getting two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort and two USB 3.0 ports, and you’ll be able to position the monitor however you like thanks to its swivel, tilt and height adjustments.

This monitor was meant for serious gamers, and those are the people who will get the most use out of it. But if you like the Odyssey lineup but don’t want to drop $2,000 on a single monitor, a few other models are on sale right now, too. The 34-inch Odyssey G5 ultra-wide curved monitor is $120 off and down to a record low of $430. This WQHD IPS monitor came out in 2020 and has a 165Hz refresh rate, plus support for HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. You can also get the 32-inch Odyssey G3 ultra-wide curved monitor for $250, or 24 percent off, and the 24-inch Odyssey G3 vertical gaming monitor for $150, or 40 percent off its normal price.

