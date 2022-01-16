Samsung might be adding its first-ever “Ultra” model to its upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, which will also include a Tab S8 and S8 Plus, as rumored by WinFuture.

According to WinFuture, the flagship Ultra model could sport a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848px resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, as well as a notch with two 12-megapixel (MP) cameras. It may also come with the option of up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, along with a 11200mAh battery.

When compared to the Tab S8 Ultra, the Super AMOLED display on the Tab S8 Plus is a bit smaller, potentially measuring at 12.7 inches with a resolution of 2800 x 1752px. WinFuture says the midgrade model may not have a notch and could come with a 10090mAh battery. The base Tab S8 model will obviously be the smallest of the bunch and is rumored to have an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600px, a notch-less design, and an 8000mAh battery. Both the Tab S8 and S8 Plus have smaller memory and storage options, offering up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As for what’s powering the devices, WinFuture notes that each tablet in Samsung’s new lineup may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and the Adreno 730 GPU. All models will also have a 13MP dual camera and 6MP ultra wide-angle lens on the back, a 12MP camera in the front (except for the Ultra, which has two), S-Pen compatibility, under-display fingerprint scanners, optional 5G connectivity, as well as quad speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

There’s no confirmed pricing information for any S8 Tabs just yet, but a leak from Appuals might provide a hint at what to expect. Appuals claims pricing for the Wi-Fi-only Tab S8 Ultra begins at 1,040€ to 1,060€ (~$1,187 to $1,210), with additional storage and 5G connectivity adding to that price. The Wi-Fi-only Tab S8 Plus could start at 880€ to 900€ (~$1,004 to $1,027), with the base Tab S8 potentially starting at 680€ to 700€ (~$776 to $799).

WinFuture predicts that Samsung will either introduce its Galaxy Tab S8 lineup at its February 8th Samsung Unpacked event (potentially alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22), or at the Mobile World Conference (MWC), which begins on February 28th. Samsung last released its Galaxy Tab S7 lineup in 2020, which only consists of two tablets: the Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus.