Samsung’s new gaming monitors include easy access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Stadia, and more

Samsung is introducing four new gaming monitors at Gamescom today, and they’re the first Odyssey models to have Samsung’s Gaming Hub built in. This gaming hub provides quick and easy access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming services.

The Samsung Odyssey G70B and G65B are both designed primarily for PC gaming, with the G70B available in both 27- and 32-inch flat IPS options with 4K support at 144Hz and 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response times. The G65B is a curved monitor (1000R) with the same 1ms GtG response times, and it’s available in 27- and 32-inch sizes with 1440p support at 240Hz. Samsung doesn’t mention whether the G65B is IPS, VA, or TN, but given its history with curved panels at these sizes it’s likely VA.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub is built directly into all four of these models for quick access to game streaming services, but there’s also a new Game Bar tool that lets PC gamers view gaming settings and modify response times, screen ratios, and game modes easily.

You can even use these monitors without a PC, thanks to Samsung’s Smart Platform integration. Samsung lets G70B and G65B owners wirelessly connect to PCs or Macs, mirror an iPhone or iPad screen using Apple AirPlay 2, or even use Samsung DeX — one of the closest things we have to using our phones as PCs. Apps for Netflix and Amazon Prime can also run straight on the monitors if you just want to switch off from gaming or work.

Samsung hasn’t released full specs, release dates, or pricing for the Odyssey G70B and G65B yet. These new models “will be available globally from Q4,” says Samsung.