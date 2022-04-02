Samsung’s M8 smart 4K monitor comes with a $100 gift card

One of the best deals of the week is on a product that isn’t even out yet. If you preorder Samsung’s 32-inch M8 4K smart monitor, starting at $699.99, before April 17th, you’ll get a $100 Samsung credit to use on future purchases. Just a heads-up, though, that the white-colored model that costs $699.99 is currently set to deliver in early May. Other colors, like green and pink (which cost $30 more) will ship by April 18th. There’s a blue option, but it’s not available for preorder yet.

The M8 monitor has some features that many others don’t. I wrote about them all here, but if you want the skinny, here goes: it can run smart TV apps, like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, and more, even if you don’t have a computer or streaming device to connect to it. If you connect a mouse and keyboard to it, you can access Microsoft Office apps, too. What’s more, it includes a webcam that snaps onto the top, with which you can do video chats via Google Duo.

Samsung says that the credit will expire on 12/31/2022, so keep that mind if that’s part of the reason why you’re buying this.

Samsung M8 smart monitor Samsung’s latest smart monitor, the 32-inch 4K M8, comes in four colors, and each of them have some pretty cool tricks. They can stream TV and movie streaming apps, run Microsoft Office apps, and more. It comes with an attachable webcam, letting you conduct Google Duo video calls, too.

Microsoft’s small, but capable Xbox Series S console is $30 off its usual price at Newegg. When you enter the code APRBRA338 at checkout, the price falls from $299.99 to $269.99 before tax. We’ve seen slightly better deals before, but regardless, if you’re a current or prospective Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, it’s like getting two months for free.

Just in case you weren’t aware, the Series S is little sibling to the Series X, and its features and power are, predictably, lesser. Notably, it lacks a disc drive, and it targets high frame rates at less than 4K resolution. So, it’s not the right console for a more discerning gamer who needs best-in-class performance. But it could be the perfect device for someone who needs a streaming device-meets-console.

Microsoft Xbox Series S The Xbox Series S is far smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still tackle the same digital games — albeit at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. Thanks to expansive backward compatibility, it also plays original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games.

If you’re a Costco member, you can snag Apple’s HomePod Mini in white, blue, yellow, or space grey for $79.99, which is $20 off the retail cost. This is in the same ballpark as the lowest price we’ve seen yet, though it’s not such a great deal for non-members. You can check out without a Costco membership, but it’ll add $4.75 (five percent of the cost) to your total.

While the HomePod Mini has smaller sound than the larger (now discontinued) HomePod, it has nearly all of the same features. You can make commands at Siri with your voice, and it can control your HomeKit smart devices.

Apple HomePod mini Apple’s HomePod mini offers good sound for its size and works well with other Apple devices.

Roborock’s E4 robot vacuum is on a deep discount at Amazon, selling for $199.99 after you clip the on-page coupon. This model was recently nominated as the “best robot vacuum on a budget” by The The Hamden Journal’s smart home expert Jennifer Pattison Tuohy. In her testing, the E4 had an impressive run time of about 200 minutes, and it has four levels of cleaning, ranging from powerful to a light mode that isn’t too loud. It doesn’t have the self-emptying bin of pricier models, but the bin it has is generously sized.

Gee, robot vacuums are becoming affordable, yeah?

Roborock E4 With the same battery as its more expensive S7 sibling that can run for 200 minutes and a huge 640ml bin, the E4 is a workhorse. It’s also very nimble, cleans in methodical rows, and works with Google Home and Alexa voice assistants.

Some other deals you may want to check out

1Password is offering a great deal on its service for The Hamden Journal readers who don’t yet have an account with the company. It’s offering two discounts, one for its individual account, and its family bundle that serves five people with password storage, protection, and more. Get an individual account for $14.40 for your first year (normally $36), or a family account for $24.

Amazon’s latest Echo Buds are well-designed wireless earbuds that offer good sound quality and robust noise cancellation. Normally $119.99, they’re just $49.99 and come with a wired charging case.

At Microsoft, you can build your own Xbox Series X bundle, containing the console (of course), a game (ranging in price from $49.99 to $59.99), and a controller (costing at least $49.99). If you don’t want a bundle, you can pick up just the console for its regular $499.99 price at Walmart.