Samsung’s latest smart refrigerator will be even better for TikTok

Samsung has unveiled the Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus, a fancy name for its latest fridge with a built-in touchscreen display. At 32 inches, it features a much larger display than the 21.5-inch screen found on previous generations of the Samsung Family Hub refrigerators, which can be used to control SmartThings-compatible smart home devices, display Google Photos images, make digital shopping lists for Amazon delivery, and watch videos.

Introduced via a Korean-language press release, the Family Hub Plus includes the free Samsung TV Plus service, allowing users to watch 190 TV channels in the US or around 80 channels in South Korea via the Samsung TV Plus app. The display’s vertical orientation also makes it suitable for watching social media content like TikTok videos and YouTube Shorts, and includes a picture-in-picture (PIP) mode that plays videos within a floating window, leaving the rest of the screen free for other tasks.

Running low on groceries? The Amazon Your Essentials service can be used directly on the refrigerator display to replenish products, or you can make notes for a shopping list. Image: Samsung

Samsung has added support for the Google Photos cloud alongside the OneDrive integration that has previously featured on Samsung’s Family Hub refrigerators, enabling Google Photos users to share content created on the Family Hub to any mobile device. Images on Google Photos can also be downloaded and displayed on the Family Hub Plus. If you’re not one for displaying family photos, the Family Hub Plus also supports Samsung’s Bespoke Atelier app, which can instead be used to display artwork and paintings.

A built-in SmartThings hub can control SmartThings devices directly from the refrigerator display

The Bespoke Refrigerator Family Hub Plus also supports the Amazon Your Essentials service, allowing users to order frequently purchased products and groceries through a widget on its touchscreen display. The built-in SmartThings hub can be used to control and monitor multiple SmartThings devices, and supports six SmartThings Home Life services: Air Care, Home Care, Pet Care, Clothing Care, Energy, and Cooking. There’s no mention of Matter smart home support, however.