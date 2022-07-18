Samsung’s latest foldables will reportedly launch on August 10th

Samsung will reportedly hold its next major “Unpacked” launch event on August 10th, according to a promotional image leaked by Evan Blass. The picture shows the date, alongside what appears to be a blurred image of the unannounced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable, leaked earlier this month by Blass and 91Mobiles.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable is expected to be one of a handful of devices being launched at the event. Also rumored is a new Galaxy Fold device called the Galaxy Fold 4, renders for which leaked in May. Between it and the Galaxy Flip 4, it doesn’t look as though Samsung’s foldable lineup is set to receive any major design overhauls this year.

Alongside the new handsets, reports suggest we could also see a new generation of Samsung smartwatches, consisting of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Renders of these smartwatches leaked earlier this month, appearing to confirm that neither will include a physically rotating bezel this time around, ditching a fan-favorite feature from previous Galaxy Watch devices.

The August 10th date for Samsung’s upcoming launch was previously leaked by Jon Prosser, who indicated that the devices could go on sale on August 26th.