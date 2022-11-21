Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 with 256GB storage is $300 off ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If foldable smartphones have caught your eye, perhaps for yourself or as a gift for someone else, now might be the right time to take the plunge. The 256GB model of the at Amazon, which is an all-time low. That’s a considerable $300 (or 28 percent) off the regular price. What’s more, this variant is currently cheaper than the 128GB model. That’s also on sale at the moment, but it’s $800.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 at Amazon – $760

We gave the Galaxy Z Flip 4 . We liked the improved battery life compared with older generations (it generally lasted for a full day) and the hands-free applications. The matte finish makes it less slippery than previous models, which is a definite plus. It also has a smaller and seemingly sturdier hinge, while the shell is scratch resistant. However, we did have some reservations when it came to the durability prospects in terms of how well the device will hold up after years of use, as well as the quality of low-light photos.

The 1.9-inch cover display gained more functionality, including ways to control smart home products and a quick reply option for messages. Flex Mode, which comes into play when the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is half-opened, is handier too — you’ll be able to use the lower half as a touchpad while looking through photos on the top side of the screen. You can prop the device up without a stand as well, which is useful for hands-free video calls.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by following @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter.