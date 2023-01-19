Samsung’s Galaxy Watch will soon stream live video from Nest and Ring cameras

says it’s bringing more smart home features to devices. It will enable users to view live feeds from home and doorbell and cameras on their smartwatch. Ring camera owners can also use the two-way intercom feature from their Galaxy Watch. Samsung first brought Nest integration to the SmartThings ecosystem .

Users will soon be able to control a broader selection of devices from their wrist as well, including smart air purifiers, thermostats and blinds. This builds on existing Galaxy Watch support for TVs, air conditioners, lights and other devices.

Samsung says users won’t need to open the SmartThings app to control their smart home devices. They can swipe right from the watch face to access those functions. The company didn’t reveal exactly when the update will be available, but we could learn more details .